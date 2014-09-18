This Video Spells Out Exactly What The New iPhone 6 Is Missing

While the easy jokes stemming from last week’s #AppleLive unveiling of the iPhone 6 are mostly at the expense of U2 , the team at CollegeHumor focused their comedic laser-sighting on the iPhone 6 itself. At this point, it’s expected for CollegeHumor to follow such Apple events with a parody . What few might have predicted, however, is just how practical and accurate would be.





The new video, “If iPhone 6 Were Actually Better,” takes a rather astute look at some as-yet-unrealized improvements to the iPhone, and captures the frustration of not getting them. One might expect ridiculous complaints from such a sketch, like someone bemoaning the phone’s lack of waffle-making abilities or whatever, but these are grievances that most Apple users will fully relate to.

Using a voiceover impression of Apple’s VP of design, Jony Ive, CollegeHumor describes how its ideal iPhone 6 allows the cables you had before the new lightning port to still work, saving people from buying new ones. Apple Maps would evolve into . . . being displaced altogether by the superior Google Maps, and the phone itself would be made out of the same material as the case, so you don’t have to carry it “more carefully than a newborn with osteoporosis.”





Presumably, Apple has someone in charge of monitoring its brand perception at all times, and hopefully that person kicked these requests upstairs so that the design team knows we’re on to them.