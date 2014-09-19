How You Procrastinate–Illustrated Edition

The best thing about being a writer is that your house is often clean. Not that writers are an especially neat bunch, but anybody who has regular deadlines will most certainly end up feverishly scrubbing every inch of the house immaculate in order to avoid facing them. Of course, cleaning registers on the more productive end of the procrastination spectrum. A new comic faithfully recreates what the other end looks like.
Created by BuzzFeed illustrator Adam Ellis, the comic shows exactly how the things you do while avoiding what you’re supposed to do can trick your brain into feeling like you spent the day getting things done. Let us know what you’re currently avoiding in the comments below.