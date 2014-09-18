Gatorade And Derek Jeter Say A Classy Farewell To The Bronx

The Derek Jeter Farewell Tour is wrapping up and even the strange souvenirs from opponents or any on-field awkwardness can’t seem to diminish the league-wide celebration of the player’s legendary status.





Earlier this summer Nike and agency Wieden+Kennedy paid tribute to one of the pinstripes’ all-time greats and now Gatorade and agency TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles take their own swing at it. As the classic “My Way” plays, Mr. November takes a cab to Yankee Stadium before deciding to get out and walk the last few blocks, to get out and mingle among the people. Between the black-and-white style, the Sinatra and the looks of surprise, shock and joy on the faces of those Bronx fans, it’s a grand slam.



