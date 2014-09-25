Inside The Company That Got Rid Of Email

Cristian Rennella is really good at email. He responds to my messages within minutes, an especially quick turnaround for a CEO. (Rennella co-founded the South American travel comparison site, El Mejor Trato .)

His secret: He banned email at his company. Without clutter and requests from colleagues, he gets less than five emails per day. With so little to do in there, it doesn’t take him long to get to my communiques.

Cristian Rennella

Rennella eliminated email for the same reasons that so many people resent their inboxes. Email is a stress-inducing distraction. The 144 billion emails sent per day are piling up into a giant to-do list that’s siphoning the productivity out of our days.

“We want to change from push methodology to pull methodology,” Rennella explained to me. By “push” he means the way notifications force us into doing tasks. When someone asks for “one quick thing” or “can you take a look at this?” we feel compelled to act right away. Distractions–even short ones–lead to more mistakes, research has found. It also takes a full 23 minutes to get back to the original task after an email interruption.

Rennella, like every CEO, wants his workers to get more done in less time. Email sucks up 30% of our time each workday, according to McKinsey. Everyone at the Argentine based El Mejor Trato works eight-hour days and a four-day work week. (Yeah, I know: dream company!) At this point, reader, you might be wondering how anyone at the organization accomplishes anything without email.

Photo: courtesy of El Mejor Trato

Engineers by training, Rennella and his co-founder built a custom project management platform that works a bit like a trimmed down version of the communication tool Asana. It’s essentially a list of projects that every single individual and team is working on. Each task shows what needs to get done, what has already been completed, and how many hours it should take. It also shows what everyone is working on at a given time. If someone needs something, he just creates a new project.

Most importantly, the site has no notifications. To see an update or a new project, employees have to login. That’s the “pull” Rennella was talking about. Employees select their day’s work, and are not motivated by an urge to click a blinking icon.