The New Habit Challenge: Work The Exact Amount Of Time Science Tells Us To

It turns out going hard for eight hours straight every day isn’t the best way to get work done.

Contrary to the popular convention of working ourselves to exhaustion, researchers from the University of Toronto found that taking regular breaks actually makes you more productive. This is because, according to the study’s co-author John Trougakos, once our physical energy is depleted, so too is our pool of psychological energy. Essentially, if we’re working ourselves to the point of physical exhaustion, we’re not going to get superior work performance and focus in return.

So is there a prescribed amount of time we should allow ourselves to relax and reenergize?

According to researchers from social networking company Draugiem Group, there is–and it’s very specific.

For the utmost productivity you can squeeze out of yourself, researchers say you should work for 52 minutes at a time and take 17-minute breaks in between. By analyzing the work habits of a pool of its most productive employees, the company found the most productivity came from workers who stepped away from their computers 17 minutes at a time and went about offline tasks like taking a walk, chatting with coworkers about anything but work, or reading a book.