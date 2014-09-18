Where ISIS Fighters Come From

Outside of Syria and Iraq, the majority of the Islamic State’s 20,000-plus fighter corps comes from fellow Muslim-majority countries like Egypt, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco. But many ISIS fighters also hail from European countries like Britain, Germany, and France– places with large, disenfranchised Muslim populations .

That’s just one of many fascinating details in an article over at the New York Times. Called “How Isis Works,” it explores through a series of maps, charts, and infographics how the Islamic State manages to control such vast stretches of Syria and Iraq: ISIS has plenty of money, fighters, and weaponry to go around.

Muslim unrest due to prejudice and unemployment is a problem in Europe, one that the E.U. seems largely happy to ignore. ISIS takes advantage of that disenfranchisement, recruiting young second-generation Muslims who feel frustrated and rejected by their home countries. Nor is ISIS focused solely on Europe. The terrorist group draws a sizable number of fighters from countries as far away as the U.S., Canada, Australia, China, and Russia. ISIS is fighting the West with our own people.

