“CoppaFeel” Puts Real Boobs (Maybe Yours) On Display to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Given the fact that half the world’s population has breasts–and that 1 in 8 women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime– it’s a wonder we’re so squeamish about self-checking. Breast cancer awareness organization CoppaFeel, wants to normalize the behavior. To do so, they’ve launched #WhatNormalFeelsLike, a campaign of billboards across the U.K. that feature women’s naked chests along with the one word the subject uses to describe her mammaries. The idea is to understand how your breasts usually feel, so that you can more quickly identify a lump.