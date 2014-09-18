“CoppaFeel” Puts Real Boobs (Maybe Yours) On Display to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Given the fact that half the world’s population has breasts–and that 1 in 8 women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime– it’s a wonder we’re so squeamish about self-checking. Breast cancer awareness organization CoppaFeel, wants to normalize the behavior. To do so, they’ve launched #WhatNormalFeelsLike, a campaign of billboards across the U.K. that feature women’s naked chests along with the one word the subject uses to describe her mammaries. The idea is to understand how your breasts usually feel, so that you can more quickly identify a lump.
In tandem, CoppaFeel has opened a pop up store in London’s Brick Lane to showcase the photographs, shot by esteemed fashion photographer, Rankin). And to emphasize the “self” in self-check, the store also features a “Boob Booth,” in which visitors can take photos of their own chests. (If you “dare to bare,” you’ll take home a goodie bag.) So ladies and gents (400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year) don’t forget to CoppaFeel. Your breasts–in fact your whole body–will thank you.