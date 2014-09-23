Is Your Team Lacking Motivation? Try These Strategies

Fitness and exercise tracking app RunKeeper was built around the idea of motivation, pushing its users to their personal bests and, hopefully, beyond toward new goals that were once inconceivable. It’s a strategy that Jason Jacobs, founder and CEO of RunKeeper, says is worth applying to management.

Jason Jacobs

“There’s a quote, ‘If you want to build a ship, don’t drum up the men to gather wood, divide the work, and give orders. Instead, teach them to yearn for the vast and endless sea.’ That’s how I try to lead,” Jacobs says. “While we do have a results-oriented culture, I try to lead more by inspiration by getting people to see what’s possible.”

And for Jacobs, that kind of motivation starts with assembling the right team.

Jacobs says he’s interviewed every single person who’s been hired at RunKeeper to assess not what skills they have, but why they want to join the team, which gives him a clearer sense of whether he’s hiring a missionary or mercenary.

“It isn’t just what people know or how smart they are, but finding the whys behind people’s motivation–why this company, why this time, why this problem space?–and that pays huge dividends,” Jacobs says. “If you hit turbulence along the way, which you inevitably do when you’re building a company, the mercenaries run for the hills and go to the next shiny thing where the missionaries are going to dig in even harder during times of adversity.”

“I’ve gotten lots of counsel along the way saying you have a select group of confidantes and manage information so you don’t spook the company. I don’t buy that,” Jacobs says. “We treat everybody like an owner in the company where information flows freely. I’m a believer that if people aren’t informed, they’re not going to be the most productive. Building startups are hard, so if having the real information does spook people, it’s better to scare them out of the company early rather than to run into issues along the way.





When it comes to taking on opportunities that could better the company, Jacobs points out there are no mandates from the top nor are there incentives in the form of bribes–he puts the responsibility entirely on his team.