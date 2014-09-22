Smart Sensors Let You Monitor Your Home Any Way You Want

Lots of smart home products are Internet-powered replacements for appliances you already have in your home: lights and air conditioners you can control from your smartphone or cooking appliances that know when you want dinner.

But instead of making replacements for existing appliances, Notion is developing sensor pods that work alongside what you already have in your home, monitoring their orientation and acceleration, along with ambient light, sound, and moisture.

That lets them trigger a notification when a door or window opens, a room gets hot or cold, a propane tank gets low or a smoke detector sounds, without having to replace lock, thermostat, fuel, or alarm infrastructure. Or, says Notion, the sensor pods, each of which is equipped with the full set of sensing ability, can be applied in as many other ways as customers can think of.

The company’s founders initially set out about two years ago to make a smart smoke detector, says CEO Brett Jurgens, after his cofounder Ryan Margoles came home from work to find his dog startled by a low-battery alarm.

“The battery was low, and there was that beep every 30 seconds,” he says. “His dog was freaking out–destroyed some of the house.”

Margoles, who has a background in engineering and is now Notion’s CTO, lived in walking distance from his workplace and could have easily saved his furniture and his dog’s peace of mind if the alarm could have texted or emailed him when its battery was running low.

“We actually set off close to two years ago to make the world’s best smoke alarm,” says Jurgens. But, though he acknowledges Nest later had success with its Protect alarms, they quickly came to think it would be hard to enter the smoke detector market at a higher price than homeowners are used to paying, especially since most people wouldn’t even think to upgrade a working alarm.