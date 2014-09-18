Nutcrackers Get A Fun (And Slightly Violent) Makeover

If you love both healthy snacking and smashing things, this one’s for you: London-based designer Roger Arquer has redesigned the old school nutcracker into the much more fun Nut Hammer, a mallet with a detachable silicon head into which you insert a nut for smashing.

Arquer drew inspiration from a fond childhood memory of cracking nuts with his uncle, who kept nuts in a little wooden bowl with a protruding island in the middle. A nut would be placed on the island, to be whacked apart with a little wooden mallet. Arquer loved the performance and theatricality of the snacking ritual, and sought to replicate this in Nut Hammer’s design. The designer first came up with a prototype, made from a cut tennis ball with a handle from a hammer and its head replaced with a chunk of hard foam. It soon evolved into a sleek utensil with a wooden handle and a stainless steel head, over which you can fit a rounded silicon cap that can hold various sizes of nuts.

The design also solves a minor problem: the shrapnel that tends to spray around when you use a traditional nutcracker. When you hammer it down onto a hard surface, the nut inside cracks, but all the pieces stay contained within the silicon cap. The silicon is soft enough that it won’t damage whatever surface you’re whacking it against. And maybe it will help you relieve a little stress while also getting a protein dose–Arquer claims on his website that nut hammering will leave you with “a sense of achievement and satisfaction.”

Arquer created the Nut Hammer for Danish design brand Menu, and it debuted this month at design fair Maison & Objet in Paris.

[h/t Dezeen]