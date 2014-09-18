You Can Now Watch Rare Clips Of Famous Comedians Thanks To Just For Laughs

Because the Internet didn’t quite have enough entertaining ways for you to avoid that pile of work on your desk, the Canadian comedy festival Just For Laughs is doing us all a favor and opening up its stand-up vaults.





Comedy addicts may have tracked some of this stuff down with some deep YouTubing, but now the festival has created a bright, brand new home for more than 500 hours of footage from Just For Laughs’ three decades in Montreal. There’s Louis CK in 2003, Jon Stewart in 1992, Mitch Hedberg in 1998, Bill Hicks in 1990, and many more.





The brand teamed with Maker Studios for the new channel and will be posting classic videos three times a week, with plans to start posting material from more recent festivals. Now WHY ARE YOU STILL READING THIS? GO AND WATCH.