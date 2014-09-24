Not Your Average Bakery On Wheels

Arleen: I grew up baking and always loved being in the kitchen but it didn’t seem like something that was necessarily going to put dollars in my wallet. In 2008, I was working as a senior vice president at a bank when the financial crisis caused us to be acquired by a bigger bank. I found myself out of a job so I decided to think through how I wanted to spend the remainder of my career. During that time, I reintroduced my passion for baking and immediately knew it was what I wanted to do full-time. It took me a year and a half but in November 2009 I opened our first Sweet Arleen’s store. You often hear about bakers that want to open a business. I was much more of a businessperson wanting to open up a bakery.

What was the motivation behind making your bakery a mobile business?

It is very difficult to have a store in just one neighborhood because you can only attract people around that radius. As a businesswoman, I realized that a retail distribution strategy is at the heart of growing a profitable business. I had seen a lot of buzz around the food truck industry so I decided to research a mobile unit. It took about a year of research to find the right model but we decided upon the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and now we are able to service up to 150 miles.

Why did you select the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?

What we needed was a vehicle that could transport and serve like a full-service retail store. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter did just that and the icing on the cake–no pun intended–was that they had a wonderful lease program. There was the ability to get the Sprinter custom-built while being able to acquire the right kind of financing around that business. It met our specs and had the full package!

Can you describe your upfit and the inspiration behind it?