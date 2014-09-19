Bringing Space Science Education To Burning Man–And Beyond

Maneuvering into Kidsville, the children’s camp at Burning Man, the vessel picked up some three dozen exuberant youngsters and parents and “sailed” them a mile and a half into the deep desert playa. The Xylovan (a vehicle encased with playable xylophones) and Mars Rover Art Car (a replica of the Curiosity rover that blasts music and blows fire) followed, garnering whoops and cheers from passersby.

An 18th-century warship arrives at Kidsville. Photo: Susan Karlin

The kids disembarked to a crew wearing orange NASA-themed jumpsuits and bearing scientific wonders: a 4.5 billion-year-old meteorite from the asteroid belt and “anti-gravity” demonstration of Lenz’s Law, where an aluminum tube slows the fall of a strong magnet.

But the pièce de résistance was the Black Rock Observatory (BRO)–two 21-foot domes housing a 20” telescope for nighttime viewing, and white light and h-alpha solar telescopes.

“Who wants to see Saturn?” yelled “Major” Tom Varden, a Lancaster, California, photographer and artist, who spearheaded the BRO. The hands went up. “Meeeee!”

The Mars Rover Art Car flanked by Black Rock Observatory domes. Photo: Charles White

Space-themed installations and lectures occasionally dot Burning Man–a 70,000-person end-of-summer bacchanalia in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert known for its technology-infused art. But this group–billed as the Desert Wizards of Mars–is unique in its concerted effort to bring space science education here in a big way. An 80-member team from seven countries, they include builders, designers, and machinists, not to mention an accountant, architect, marine biologist, and four NASA scientists and engineers (though NASA is not affiliated with this project).

A young burner inspects an ancient meteorite Photo: Susan Karlin

“We’re trying to raise awareness,” said “Admiral” Charles White, a knowledge manager at NASA’a Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, who organized the building of the Mars Rover Art Car, also called MRAC or “Dustiny” (a play on playa conditions). “I was very alarmed by how many people still believe the sun goes around the earth, according to a recent study by the National Science Foundation. That ignorance is still out there. A lot of people see science as stuffy, but it’s not. How else can we explore the planets? I want to convey to the public that science can be fun.”