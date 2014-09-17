Krispy Kreme Ain’t Afraid Of No Ghostbusters-Themed Donuts This Fall

The latest advertising canvas pounced upon by companies looking for a fancy new cross-promotional opportunity is also, of course, the most delicious: donuts, y’all. Hot on the heels of Dunkin’ Donuts partnership with the Discovery Channel for the Shark Week Donut , Krispy Kreme is getting into the action along with Sony Pictures to celebrate the 30th anniversary and re-release of the greatest film ever made, Ghostbusters.





The spooky donuts will be available until Halloween (naturally) and feature two different images on their, uh, face: The familiar Ghostbusters logo over a green slime-splatter, and the iconic Stay Puft Marshmallow Man with his dapper blue sailor hat and terrifying dead eyes and grimace. Both donuts are marshmallow-filled, which should delight even the hordes of teenagers who are soon going to be tweeting “haha WTF is a ghostbusters” and making everybody in their thirties or older feel downright ancient. As mass hysteria, it may not be dogs and cats living together, but the drive-thru line at your local Krispy Kreme might be a little longer the next few weeks.