Krispy Kreme Ain’t Afraid Of No Ghostbusters-Themed Donuts This Fall

The latest advertising canvas pounced upon by companies looking for a fancy new cross-promotional opportunity is also, of course, the most delicious: donuts, y’all. Hot on the heels of Dunkin’ Donuts partnership with the Discovery Channel for the Shark Week Donut, Krispy Kreme is getting into the action along with Sony Pictures to celebrate the 30th anniversary and re-release of the greatest film ever made, Ghostbusters.
The spooky donuts will be available until Halloween (naturally) and feature two different images on their, uh, face: The familiar Ghostbusters logo over a green slime-splatter, and the iconic Stay Puft Marshmallow Man with his dapper blue sailor hat and terrifying dead eyes and grimace. Both donuts are marshmallow-filled, which should delight even the hordes of teenagers who are soon going to be tweeting “haha WTF is a ghostbusters” and making everybody in their thirties or older feel downright ancient. As mass hysteria, it may not be dogs and cats living together, but the drive-thru line at your local Krispy Kreme might be a little longer the next few weeks.