3 Hiring Lessons For Startups From Fantasy Football

There are similarities between the strategic approach of putting together a strong fantasy team and evaluating applicants for a successful startup. As in fantasy football, you are drafting a dream team that will make your startup a winner. This takes an approach that is less focused on misleading things like stats, various skills, and star status.

Here are three lessons you can take from drafting your fantasy football team and apply to drafting your startup team:

Every player in fantasy football has stats that break down the player’s pervious performance that can be used to rank against other players for specific positions. But just because a player has had great stats for the past year or two, doesn’t mean that he will perform well.

A great receiver on a team with an injured quarterback will probably not do well that season, but you wouldn’t be able to see this just from the stats. Fantasy football fanatics will tell you to look past the stats, and do your due diligence.

Likewise, startups shouldn’t hire people based solely on their candidates’s resumes. The stats from resumes give useful information about the candidate’s professional experience, but it doesn’t give the full picture.

Not everyone is cut out for the startup work environment, and most importantly your startup’s culture. Work hours and responsibilities can change rapidly as the startup grows, which means people have to be very comfortable in a flexible (and sometimes chaotic) work environment.

Look past the resume and ask the important questions during the interview that will give you the answers you need to qualify them for the position and for your team. If you’re still not sure, then it’s time to call and question the references. Work ethic, ambition, drive, and flexibility are all crucial factors of a strong candidate for a growing startup.