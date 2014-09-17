See How Colorful Beer Can Be With Cans That Show The Brew’s Proper Pantone Color

Years ago, artist and photographer Angelica Dass began a project of cataloging every variant of human skin tone with a corresponding Pantone color . This chromatic inventory served as both a comment on diversity and a celebration of color. In a less lofty, but certainly more drunkifying examination, a designer has matched the labels of beer cans with the color of the brew within.





Spanish designer Txaber recently unveiled a series of minimalist-chic beer cans with beer-colored packaging. Be it pilsner, lager, stout, or ale, each can comes with the right hue and a classification. (Porter, for instance, is 1817c.) Although a project with a similar thrust called Beertone already broke down these color-categories, the new project adds a design element to show off how a pigment-obsessed pilsner-pushing brand might market its wares. The Hipstelvetica font gives them a blurry flourish, as though you’re only looking at them after you’ve had a few of the product itself. Imagine how blurry it will seem once you actually have had a few.

[h/t to That’s Nerdalicious]