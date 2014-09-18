What PayPal’s VP Of Technology Learned From Facing Adversity

Kirsten Wolberg had a career plan. She’d studied finance at the University of Southern California and worked for several banks, finding employment as a management consultant and project manager before landing at brokerage firm Charles Schwab.

But then life threw Wolberg a curveball. Doctors diagnosed her husband with stage 4 cancer while she was pregnant. She took several months off work to care for her family. When she returned to the office, she interviewed for a technology position with Charles Schwab that cemented her path in tech.

Today, everyone’s doing well.

Fast Company spoke with Wolberg, now vice president of technology for San Jose, California-based PayPal. While she says her husband’s illness was one of the unluckiest things to happen to her family, making her own luck out of a difficult situation was critical to her career.

Wolberg reveals to Fast Company about what she wished she knew when she was first starting out, and what she’s learned along the way.

Wolberg says it’s important for women, particularly in a traditionally male-dominated field like technology, to embrace who they are and what makes them unique. She says it’s important to not “try to out-man the men.”

Early on, she reflects, she wore an Oxford button-down shirt with a silk bow tie, trying to look–and act–like a man. Wolberg soon realized that by trying to be more masculine, she wasn’t embracing the skills and capabilities that are intrinsic to being a woman, such as teamwork, empathy for customers, and an inclusive communication style. After that, she abandoned the bow ties and put her skills to work.