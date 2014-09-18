Filmmaker Creates World’s Most Terrifying Traffic Intersection

Fernando Livschitz of Black Sheep films is a master at live video editing, mashing up multiple separate films into a single setting. The Argentinian director’s latest video might not seem terribly surreal at first blush, but keep watching. Titled Rush Hour, Livschitz has created the most terrifying traffic intersection ever, in which an endless stream of pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles weave and dance between each other.

By all rights, the video should end in a flaming ball of metal and detached human limbs, but thanks to Livschitz’s magnificent video editing skills, certain death is avoided time and time again by the width of a human hair.

The end product is a harrowing two-minute short that will have you tearing at your hair in anxiety, no matter how many times you watch it. It’s almost as bad as some Ethiopian traffic intersections!

In his previous videos, Livschitz has landed a jumbo jet right in the middle of Buenos Aires, brought a city full of bus-sized wind-up robots to life, and even put an amusement park Swing Ride at the top of the Empire States Building.

