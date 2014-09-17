Because Anybody Can Do Anything, Samsung Is Making A Sitcom About Working At Samsung

It took a lot of people by surprise when Netflix began providing its own content instead of merely serving as a platform for others. Even more surprising: the transformation has been a huge success , resulting in zeitgeist-y hits from House of Cards to BoJack Horseman . Competition is coming from other forums like Hulu and Amazon , which each seem one runway hit away from playing in the same league as Netflix. Now, another company who provides people with the means to watch shows is attempting to get in the game, but it doesn’t appear to be the same sport.





Perhaps tired of competing with perennial rival, Apple, the electronics Goliath, Samsung, is now apparently staking out Netflix’s territory. The company is putting the finishing touches on a sitcom, which will be released on YouTube and social media. The Orwellianly titled Best Future will center around a Samsung employee and it will be filmed in the company’s Headquarters in Seoul. Half-sitcom and half-musical, Best Future is meant to entertain, but unlike workplace shows such as The Office, it will also educate viewers on what a cool place Samsung is to work.

There will be six 60-minute episodes of Best Future, and according to ZDNet Korea, they are expected to release sometime in October–which is good, because that will give it plenty of time to be in the running for the 2015 Emmys race.