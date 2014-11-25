This Dynamic Duo From Vietnam Has A Plan To Cut Down On Pollution: Mushrooms

Trang Tran grew up in a working class community in Vietnam. She was the first person in her family to go to college, and the first to go abroad. She studied at Colorado State University and graduated with a MBA degree in May.

Living in the U.S. helped her flesh out an idea she’s had for awhile: A business growing and selling mushrooms. Her startup, called Fargreen, is now working with 10 Vietnamese farmers to cultivate oyster and paddy straw varieties. Tran and her partner Thuy Dao plan to sell the produce at food markets and specialty stores.





A couple of things are interesting about their model, which just won a major European prize. First, they train the farmers to use waste rice straw they would normally burn, causing widespread air pollution. Across the country, up to 50 million tons of rice straw goes up in smoke every year, leading to health problems and traffic accidents. By diverting some of the waste for mushroom farming, Fargreen hopes to reduce the smog.

“We have three or four months when the country is just completely covered in smoke,” Tran says. “People complain about it, but there’s no incentive for anyone to do anything about it.”

The second is that Fargreen’s method is closed-loop. It takes the post-mushroom waste and recycles it into fertilizer. Tran and Dao’s wider goal is to spur organic farming in their country, using their products and knowhow as a basis.

See Tran discuss the plan in the video below: