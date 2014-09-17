Bryan Cranston Performs A One-Man MLB Show

Part of what draws people to watch sports, to cheer for the same team over and over regardless of whether they’re winning or not, is that athletics are a controlled drama of the human experience. All the emotions are there and on full display.





Bryan Cranston knows this and the award-winning actor hits a home run with this hilarious promo for TBS’s MLB postseason show. Here the Breaking Bad star is trying to condense an entire baseball season into one Broadway play, with help and inspiration from a wide variety of sources, including Misty Copeland, Pedro Martinez and . . . Bugs Bunny.

“Any actor who tells you that he is not inspired by Bugs Bunny is a liar, or frankly, just a hack,” he says.





We see ol’ Heisenberg recreate famous scenes like Carlton Fisk’s 1975 World Series Game 6-winning home run and Kirk Gibson’s Game 1 home run in the 1988 World Series. We also see him in a unitard.

It may be the greatest baseball playoffs promo you’ve ever seen, but it’s easily the worst Broadway play idea in the history of Broadway play ideas (yep, even worse than Spider-Man).