Recreating One Woman’s 1,700-Mile Walkabout In “Tracks”

Shooting for eight weeks in the desert, director John Curran had no problem putting Mia Wasikowska through her paces for Tracks, which tells the true story of Robyn Davidson’s 1977 trek across 1,700 miles of Australian outback. However, another one of the film’s stars presented unexpected challenges, Curran says, “The baby camel had issues.”





That would be Mindie in the role of “Goliath,” one of four camels who accompanied Davidson on her trip. “That scene where the baby camel’s feet get burned in the fire and Mia had to wrap its feet? That really happened on the last day of shooting,” Curran says. “I filmed Mia taking care of Goliath and after that, the camels just refused to walk any more so I made a little moment out of it.”

For the most part, Goliath, Bubs, Dookie and Zeleika took direction well, Curran says. “I’d never worked with camels before so I didn’t know what to expect. Robyn hooked us up with camel wrangler Andrew Harper and he delivered four amazingly distinct camels and their doubles.” The quartet’s alpha male, for example, could growl and snap on command, then revert to “pussycat” demeanor, according to Curran.

“Picking stuff up and walking through the desert is what these camels do for a living, so for them the shoot was easy. You’d load them up and tell them to walk for a mile. They’d do that, then come back and stand around waiting for their next scene. They looked to me like chilled out Zen monks. When we finished for the day, they’d walk 20 miles through the night to the next location and meet us there in the morning.”

In real life, Davidson spent two years working with camels before she embarked on her expedition. Wasikowska had three days to hang out with her cast mates and learn commands like udu which means stop, ibna (stand) and hoosh (sit).

New Yorker Curran back-packed around Australia on a lark when he was in his mid-twenties, the same age Davidson had been when took off for her nine month walkabout. As a filmmaker, his fondness for the great outdoors found expression when he shot remote regions of China for Naomi Watts and Edward Norton’s lush 2006 Painted Veil period piece. He says, “When you go out to beautiful places, it’s pretty easy to just shoot ’em and make it look beautiful. If you bring a camera crew and a really good cinematographer to photograph, that’s a real joy.”