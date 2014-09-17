Today in Tabs: Returns Today!

Just a quick note to formally announce that Today in Tabs, everyone’s favorite near-daily email newsletter about what to read (or what tabs to close) written by Rusty Foster, will be coming back from its summer hiatus today. And it can be now found on Co.Labs! Go here to sign up for the email, and please check out Co.Labs later today for its fall premiere. (Tabs will be published, both online and as an email, four times a week. Which days, though, are a mystery.)