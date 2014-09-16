Arizona State University Listens To The Most Spotify Music

Last semester, music streaming platform Spotify launched a special $4.99 student rate for its premium service. As a result, the company is able to gather some fascinating data about university students’ listening habits. Today the company released a list and map , ranking university streaming volumes and outlining preferred genres at different institutions.

Out of the 40 schools that host the most Spotify Student Premium members, Arizona State University students listen to the most songs–while Virginia Polytechnic Institute And State University students listen to the fewest.





We already know that streaming music provides a lot of data insight. Looking at students’ listening habits at a particular college can tell a very different story than an official prospectus.

NYU, for example, tends to listen to more slowcore and hipster playlists than the other schools. Ohio State listens to the most classical music. And University of Colorado Boulder was the school listening the most to playlists meant to help focus and relax.

The data goes beyond the frequency and genre of students’ listening habits. Much can be learned about a school’s culture by studying the times of day students listen to music.

“We saw quite a bit of diversity in listening behavior, especially in the distinctive tracks and artists that define a school’s taste,” said Paul Lamere, director of developer platform for The Echo Nest at Spotify. “I was also really interested in getting insights into the sleep/wake cycles at these schools through music–it’s interesting that some schools stay up late, some get up early, and others do both, burning the candle at both ends as it were.”

Regardless of sleep or wake time, 4:00 p.m. is the peak listening time across all universities.

You can check out interactive pages for all the individual schools Spotify surveyed here.