How To Be Productive During A Day Of Endless Meetings

Few things can sap productivity like a day filled with meetings and conference calls. Conventional wisdom says to work on eliminating them, but sometimes, the organizational culture or nature of the work just lends itself to having a lot of meetings.

If you work in a meeting-heavy environment, take heart. It’s still possible to get stuff done. Here’s an 8-point attack plan:

Sometimes, we say yes to meetings as a knee-jerk response. But just because they hold it, doesn’t necessarily mean you have to be there, says Edith Onderick-Harvey, founder of Andover, Massachusetts-based Factor In Talent, a performance and productivity consultancy. If you can’t skip the meeting entirely, check the agenda and see if you can show up for the first or second half when the projects you’re involved in will be discussed.

Instead of slicing up your day into half-hour increments like many calendars do, opt for 15-minute increments, says Kimberly Medlock, founder of Charlotte, North Carolina-based productivity training firm Smarter Training Matters. When you start to be more precise with your time–scheduling 15 minutes instead of 30, for example–you’ll be able to visualize the pockets of time on which you can capitalize throughout your day, she says.

If you’re going to make the most of 15 minutes here and there, then you need to be prepared, Onderick-Harvey says. Take a few minutes at the start of every day to create your to-do list and estimate how much time each item will take, and who or what you’ll need to complete the task. That way, if you find yourself with a quarter- or half-hour to spare, you can easily pinpoint the best way to make the most of that time and get something done.

It might seem like a good idea to try to get other things done while you’re sitting in a meeting or on a call, but you’re probably making the meeting last longer and making a bad impression on colleagues, Onderick-Harvey says. When people have to wait for you to catch up or repeat themselves, you’re wasting everyone’s time. Focus and get through the meeting agenda efficiently, then move on to other tasks.

“There is so much research that trying to do more than one thing at once just doesn’t work well,” she says.