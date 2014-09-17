Pampers Orchestrates A Baby’s First Birthday Surprise–For Mothers

Baby’s first birthday. A celebration of a child’s first month, the gateway to a long and healthy life. But sometimes lost in all the streamers, candles, photos, hyperlapse videos, and Facebook updates, is the fact that this is a big deal for Mom too. Y’know, that whole carrying the baby for nine months then spending a year in a sleep deprived mildly panicked state of figuring out how to raise a child. Kind of a big deal.