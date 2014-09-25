In China, The Modern Shopping Mall Is Topped With An Urban Farm, Not With Cars

In a new retail development under construction in Wuhan, China, typical mall stores like H&M and Zara will be topped with an urban farm. The reinvented mall is part of a large new neighborhood designed to be as sustainable as possible.

The neighborhood, built in a formerly industrial area, includes housing, offices, and parks along with the shopping center. In theory, people will be able to do everything they need to do in everyday life without every leaving the area.

“We’re making sure there are post offices, and banks, and dry cleaners, and all kinds of things that meet the needs of the residents so they don’t have to get in a car and go outside the community for those services,” says Arthur Benedetti, design principal for 5+design, the California firm the designed the mall and several other buildings in the development.





If residents do need to go farther away, or others come to work or shop, they can ride on a new tram or monorail. The development will also have dedicated bike parking–a rarity in China, where most bikes are parked on the street–and chargers for electric cars.

With terraces at each level, the five-story mall was carefully designed to bring visitors up to the urban farm at the top. “A lot of times you see projects with green space on the roof, but there aren’t a lot of uses there. So you really have a difficult problem drawing people up. Or if they go up there isn’t a lot to hold them there,” says Benedetti. The farm will have individual garden plots along with educational programs, and each terrace leading up to it will have smaller parklets with seating for restaurants.

The development is designed to meet LEED ND standards–meaning that in addition to considering factors like reducing transportation and energy use, every building meets a minimum of a LEED Gold certification for green building. Of course, it’s arguable that promoting constant consumption doesn’t help with sustainability; some residents will be able to take an elevator directly from their apartment into the mall, and another luxury mall will be sited nearby. But at least the developers have tried to encourage people to do something more than just shop.





“The mall that they’re building next to it is pretty much a typical mall,” says Benedetti. “We wanted to create more of a place to meet casually with friends and family. Spread throughout the exterior and interior of the project are these zones that create gathering spots for the community, and everything is connected to parks that lead to the waterfront.”