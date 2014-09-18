Why An MIT Student Chose An Obscure Internship Over Silicon Valley

As the majority of my fellow computer science classmates packed their bags for the yearly exodus from MIT to California this past May, I had a different plan: I was off to Salt Lake City for a summer fellowship with a smart home company called Vivint .

Trust me, I had doubters. They would say: “Why wouldn’t you work for Facebook or Google? What about Twitter or Apple? They are more established. They are where we MIT students are supposed to go.”

I didn’t want to follow the herd. Not because I’m not interested in the work companies like that are doing, but because I wanted to try something different, and Vivint offered something unique: the opportunity to help shape the next multibillion-dollar industry and the opportunity to define the smart home.

Reflecting on my experience, I am confident I made the right decision. Here are four takeaways from my experience choosing and participating in a unique tech internship.

Many students base internship decisions on a target company or city. I found that the more important questions to consider were, “Will I work on projects that I am passionate about and that challenge me?” and “Will I simply be told what to do, or will I be given the flexibility to create my own experience?”

At Vivint, I was able to develop and build prototypes of lighting, locks, and knobs that we actually wired up and tested in the company’s mock home. As a person with an entrepreneurial mind, this setting of innovation was infinitely more satisfying than merely maintaining a website or building another app. By getting out of my software comfort zone I learned that I love hardware.

There has to be a time when brainstorming ends and executing begins. Over time this continuously came up; the biggest barrier to actually starting to do anything was often fear of failure. It takes courage to change things, to quickly and continuously transition from talking to doing. Without doing, nothing gets accomplished, and without talking, things get done incorrectly. It’s a fine line and you always need to know when it’s time to switch.