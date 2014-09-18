How Campbell’s Soup’s Former CEO Turned The Company Around

When Douglas Conant took over as the president and CEO of Campbell’s Soup in 2001, the company’s stock was falling steeply. Of all the major food companies in the world, Campbell’s was the rock bottom performer. Conant’s challenge was to lead the company back to greatness.

It looked like a daunting task. In Conant’s words, the company had “a very toxic culture.” Employees were disheartened, management systems were dysfunctional, trust was low, and a lot of people felt and behaved like victims.

When Conant first entered the scene, employee engagement was extremely anemic: for every two people actively engaged, one person was looking for a job. “You can’t expect a company to perform at high levels unless people are personally engaged,” he says. “And they won’t be personally engaged unless they believe their leader is personally engaged in trying to make their lives better.”

Conant says there are two keys to staying on the message of engagement. The first is to “declare yourself.” People aren’t mind readers. They can’t know what you’re thinking unless you tell them. Explicitly. By declaring yourself, you might say something like, “Okay, we’re going to make it safe to challenge the status quo. We’re going to make it safe to offer opinions that run counter to the current thinking. We’re going to have a culture that places real value on fresh ideas.”

A second important step, he says, is to “deliver on your promises.” You must hold yourself accountable to the new standard. You must model the new behaviors at every opportunity. You must walk the talk.

As Campbell’s CEO, Conant walked the engagement talk in the most literal way. He wore a pedometer on his belt, and sometime during each day–whether at the headquarters building in New Jersey or at a production plant in Europe or Asia–he put on a pair of walking shoes. His goal was to log 10,000 steps a day (great for the heart!) and to interact meaningfully with as many employees as possible. “This practice showed people that I was paying attention, that I was ‘all in,’” he says.

These brief encounters had multiple benefits. They helped him stay informed with the goings-on throughout the company. They enabled him to connect personally with people at every level. They enabled people to put a human face on the company’s strategy and direction. And they enabled him to help celebrate the thousands of little successes that add up to big differences.