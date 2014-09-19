How Your Startup Can Strategically Use Luck To Its Advantage

Luck, I would argue, is one of the most important factors in deciding whether a startup succeeds or fails. While hard work and great people–the other two key pillars for startup success–are often repeated prerequisites, luck tends to be downplayed and sidelined.

For the most part, entrepreneurs ignore the value of luck because it minimizes what we entrepreneurs love most–control. We can work tremendously hard to make sure we’ve done everything we can to create the perfect company but if the stars aren’t aligned, it could all be for naught.

But an entrepreneur’s disregard for luck may be one of the primary reasons many are generally so ineffective at harnessing its highly impressive power. Because at its core, embracing luck isn’t about carrying a rabbit’s foot in your pocket, avoiding black cats in the street, or throwing salt over your shoulder; it’s about embracing probabilities and trusting your gut.

Imagine you had the goal of meeting Warren Buffett and the success or failure of your company depended entirely on speaking with the legendary investor. If your method was to go about your normal life with the hopes that you’d run into him, your chance of succeeding would be extremely slim.

However, if you traveled to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, researched his three favorite eateries, and then spent the next year switching off going to dinner at each one, the likelihood that you would encounter Mr. Buffett would become inevitable.

Rolling a dice and landing on a specific number in one try has a large element of luck to it, but if you can increase the number of rolls you’re given, then the chances of hitting your number becomes all the more probable.

The same principle applies to startups. Whether it’s looking for partners or trying to secure an investment, entrepreneurs can face a long series of NOs that tend to take a toll on the startup. Your idea may be brilliant, but the specific interests, background, and even current state of mind of an investor may lead to an eventual negative conclusion.