Tim Cook: Apple Does Not Read Your Emails Or iMessages

In an interview with Charlie Rose, the Apple CEO said the Cupertino, California company does not read users’ emails or messages. “If the government laid a subpoena on us to get your iMessages, we can’t provide it. It’s encrypted and we don’t have the key. The door is closed,” he said.

Cook emphasized that Apple’s products are its hardware, not users’ data. In contrast, companies that rely on advertising revenue, such as Facebook, collect information about their users to better deliver targeted ads. “If they’re making money mainly by collecting gobs of personal data, I think you have a right to be worried,” Cook said. “And you should really understand what’s happening to that data, and the companies, I think, should be very transparent about it.”

Since the iCloud celebrity hack, Apple’s come under fire for its security. On Monday, PayPal took out a full-page ad in The New York Times poking fun at Apple, which recently moved into mobile payments, with the following line: “We the people want our money safer than our selfies.”