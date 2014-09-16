Twitch Arrives On Chromecast

Twitch, the video game streaming startup recently acquired by Amazon for slightly less than $1 billion , said Tuesday its service is now compatible with Chromecast.

With Chromecast, users can cast Twitch’s videos to the television using its Android app, iOS app, or from a browser running the Google Cast extension.

Casting Twitch to Chromecast Image: Twitch

In August, Twitch broadcast a Dota 2 Tournament from New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Continuing the trend of e-sports taking over stadiums, Twitch also announced it will broadcast a tournament at the SAP Center in San Jose this December, following another one at Madison Square Garden in October.