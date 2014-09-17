What PayPal’s Cofounder Can Teach Us About Embracing Weirdness

When PayPal met the world in 1999 it had stiff competition from Elon Musk’s x.com. The worst part wasn’t the rivalry, but that x.com had practically copied PayPal’s product. Naturally, PayPal was determined to come out on top. For some early employees, doing so meant putting in hundred­-hour work weeks to get ahead. For others it meant building a bomb, presumably for use on their adversary’s Palo Alto headquarters.

“One of our engineers actually designed a bomb for this purpose,” PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel explains in his new book, Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future. “When he presented the schematic at a team meeting, calmer heads prevailed and the proposal was attributed to extreme sleep deprivation.”

Calmer heads might have prevailed, but the x.com affair wasn’t the group’s first brush with explosives. Of the company’s six founders, four had dabbled in the decidedly fringe hobby of bomb­ building in high school.

The founding team’s uniqueness extended well past eccentric leisure activities, too. For starters, at Paypal’s launch in, five of the cofounders were a mere 23 years old. Four of the cofounders had been born outside of the U.S., and three of them had escaped from communist countries. Thiel also recalls that in their very first conversation, one of his cofounders, Luke Nosek, brought up signing up for cryonics, the process of being frozen at death in hope of future medical resurrection. Not exactly standard cocktail chatter.

Youth, outsider status, and a fascination with sci­fi immortality techniques aren’t in themselves enough to ensure success such as what PayPal saw. But what they do offer is fertile ground for eccentricity–a trait crucial to creating something from nothing. Thiel contends that there are two secrets to building a startup that can change the future, and they’re both grounded in a reverence for the weird.

Unconventional thinkers are the most valuable players of any startup, so Thiel starts looking for them at the very first interview. He always asks, “What important truth do very few people agree with you on?”

Of course, most answers he gets are pretty predictable. “There is no God,” is a popular one, as is “America is not exceptional.” But a few dozen unremarkable responses are worth it because this question is ace at sussing out unconventional minds. It shows whether the candidate is able to adopt a different perspective of the present, which, according to Thiel, is “as close as we can come to looking into the future.” This question incites heterodoxy–thinking that is counter to the status quo–which is exactly what Thiel wants. Only a person who can think outside of convention, he explains, can change it.