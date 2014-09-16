Coming Soon To Netflix: A New Judd Apatow Comedy Series

Get your PJs ready and carve out some binge-watching time now, because a new comedy series from Freaks & Geeks creator Judd Apatow is set to debut in 2015. The new show, called Love, just inked a “massive” but unspecified two-season deal with Netflix, according to the Hollywood Reporter .

The show will star Community actress Gillian Jacobs and Super Fun Night actor/writer Paul Rust, and is being billed as “an unflinching, hilarious, and excruciatingly honest take on modern relationships.” How original!

Apatow (who is also the Skype-shy executive producer of HBO’s Girls) and Rust will handle script writing duties, along with screenwriter Lesley Arfin (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Each episode is 30 minutes long, with season one slated for a 10-episode run while season two is reportedly getting 12.

Although the terms of the contract weren’t announced, Amazon and Hulu were reported to be serious bidders before Netflix scored the coup. “Judd Apatow has a unique comedic voice that manages to be delightful, insightful, and shockingly frank–often at the same time,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. “Together with Paul and Lesley, he’s bringing a whole new level of agony and ecstasy to this modern-day comedy of manners.”