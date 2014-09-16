Watch What Happens When Tech Attacks

Speed-read through this post like your life depended on it, throw your phone, tablet, or whatever you’re using across the room, and run like there’s no tomorrow (which, in your case, there probably won’t be): Your electronics are pissed, and they want to kill you.
In his short Bad Vibes, motion designer Michael Marczewski has envisioned a world where singularity has arrived and your TVs, laptops, drills, blenders, and more are out for blood. There’s no telling why–codependency issues? Too many selfies? Keyboard crumbs? Just know the techocalypse is upon us, and humans are losing. Bad.