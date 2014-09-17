An Airport Security Checkpoint Made Entirely Out Of Wood

In the sterile purgatory of airport security checkpoints, power resides in the hands of those who wear the uniforms and control the machines.

New York-based artist Roxy Paine’s new exhibition, part of his ongoing series of large-scale dioramas, betrays the absurdity of that parallel world by creating a parallel world of his own, a life-size security checkpoint carved out of honey-toned maple. Everything in the eerily lit room is made of wood, from the shoes resting in a bin to the metal detector gates.

It took Paine almost a year to build the checkpoint, along with three studio assistants and one architectural consultant. “The interplay between the natural world and the built environment is very interesting to me,” Paine tells It’s Nice That. “Using wood as a medium exemplifies nature contained and contrived.” Last year Paine recreated a fast food restaurant and a control room, also at life-scale.

“Denuded Lens” will show at the Marianne Boesky Gallery in New York through October 18.

[h/t It’s Nice That]