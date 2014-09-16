James Turrell Turns Epic Light Installation Into Luminous Prints

Last summer New Yorkers escaped the heat by retreating to the Guggenheim Museum, where a large-scale light installation by James Turrell, titled “ Aten Reign ,” enveloped the museum’s famous window-topped atrium in a soothing embrace.





Now that temporary installation is taking on a more permanent, physical form, with a series of “Aten Reign” prints that Turrell developed in collaboration with the Pace Prints ink workshop. Through the use of a painstaking technique involving oil- and water-based inks, woodblocks, and metal plates, the prints achieve the same luminous precision that characterizes Turrell’s light-based work. Each print in the series of three–green, blue, red–replicates the view straight upward from the center of the Guggenheim’s atrium.

“James Turrell: Prints and Process” is on view at Pace Prints, New York, until October 18.

[h/t Artsy]