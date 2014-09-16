Roku Has Sold 10 Million Streaming Devices

Reaffirming its place as the most popular set-top box , on Tuesday Roku announced that it has sold 10 million streaming players in the U.S.

The company used this milestone as an opportunity to put its competitors–Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google Chromecast–to shame and brag about the 1,000 extra channels it has over them. According to an August report from Parks Associates, about 14% of U.S. households have a streaming media device, and 37% of those consumers primarily use a Roku player (compared with the 24% who choose Apple TV).

In total, Roku has streamed more than 5 billion hours since it launched its first player in 2008–the equivalent of watching Avatar 1.85 billion times. For this year alone, the company says it’s on track to stream 2.7 billion hours, up from 1.7 billion in 2013. On average, households watched 48 hours of content a month, more time than they spend commuting, using Facebook, eating, or doing housework.

The most popular search queries for 2014 also reveal what Americans are looking for on the device: Robin Williams, Game of Thrones, and Orange Is The New Black.



