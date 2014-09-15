U2 Haters Rejoice! New Album Can Be Deleted From iTunes With One Click

After harsh social media backlash , Apple has relented and released an easy way for users to delete U2’s new album, Songs of Innocence, from their iTunes library with a single click. The free album was deposited into around half a billion iTunes accounts in tandem with last week’s launch event for the Apple Watch and iPhone 6 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of U2’s custom iPod .

Songs of Innocence

Apple started taking some heat for their “generosity” because the album was automatically downloaded to some Apple devices without permission (depending on a user’s iTunes settings), and many outraged Apple customers took to social media to complain, prompting Monday’s release of a one-click removal button.

“Some customers asked for the ability to delete Songs of Innocence from their library, so we set up itunes.com/soi-remove to let them easily do so. Any customer that needs additional help should contact AppleCare,” Adam Howorth, an Apple spokesperson, told the BBC.

“People who haven’t heard our music, or weren’t remotely interested, might play us for the first time because we’re in their library,” lead singer Bono wrote on U2’s website, adding, “And for the people out there who have no interest in checking us out, look at it this way… the blood, sweat and tears of some Irish guys are in your junk mail.”

Those wishing to remove the album permanently from their iTunes library should visit itunes.com/soi-remove. Songs of Innocence will remain free on iTunes until October 13, 2014. After that, anyone who removed the album will need to pay for it if they decide they are U2 fans after all.