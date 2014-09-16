The Scottish National Flag Totally Looks An Email Icon

Amid all the fervor over Scotland’s independence referendum on Thursday, an intriguing design question has been posed: What will happen to the U.K. flag , whose design blends aspects of emblems from various countries in the union, including Scotland? Here at Co.Design, we won’t pretend to have an answer to the thorny question of the future of the Union Jack. Instead, we have but one thing to say on the subject of a vote that could change the graphic design destiny of two countries’ banners in a heartbeat.





The national flag of Scotland, a 16th-century design known as the Saint Andrew’s Cross, totally looks like an email icon.

If Scotland should choose to go its own bonnie way this Thursday, may we humbly suggest an alternative national standard, one that surely will never be confused with an iOS icon? What could represent the beauty of Scotland better than its national dish? Hoist the flying haggis!