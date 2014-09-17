11 Foods You Should Eat Now For A Smarter, More Productive You

Trying to decide what to have for lunch today? Choose from these 11 “superfoods,” and you’ll come back to work with more than a full belly.
Salmon can help you finally remember your new coworker’s name, while green tea lets you get to work with speed and accuracy. And don’t forget the square of chocolate for a de-stressing pick-me-up.
Check out the video above for more foods to grab at the grocery store today.
