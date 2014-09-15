FastCo Studios Is Hiring A Social Media Manager

Fast Company.com’s new video arm, FastCo Studios, is looking for a social manager to manage social feeds for and marketing of their video content. The perfect candidate is excited about growing this new business through Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as gaining exposure for FastCo Studios’ high-quality content via media outlets and partners.
The ideal candidate will have the following experience / competencies:
- Experience representing and growing a brand on Facebook and Twitter
- Experience using YouTube as a social platform to build an audience and subscriber base
- Experience marketing stories to media outlets, with some established relationships with relevant organizations already in place
- A strong writing background, with an emphasis on promotional language aimed at a consumer audience
- Is self-motivated
- Is highly organized
- Is a problem-solver
The ideal candidate will be proficient with the following technologies:
Mac-based systems
Microsoft Office (Word & Excel)
Photoshop
This is a full-time, contract position. This job is based in New York City.
Please email your C.V. and cover letter to fcstudios@fastcompany.com.