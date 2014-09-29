Drunk People, Therapy, And Extreme Honesty: How This Restaurant Found Meaty Success

“I would much rather be in a business with an asshole that I love and trust, than an asshole who’s going to fuck me.”

It’s that sort of extreme honesty that has helped super-close friends Michael Chernow and Daniel Holzman succeed in the brutal restaurant industry with their New York City-based Meatball Shop. But it hasn’t always been easy, as that Chernow quip implies. First they had to land on the right idea (drunk people love meatballs!). Then they had to survive the always-tough opening run (they did and inspired a CBS sitcom in the process!). Then they had to survive each other. That’s where things get interesting.