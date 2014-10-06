How Passion, Priorities, And Family Power These Two Driven Entrepreneurs

Yael Cohen Braun, founder and CEO of Fuck Cancer and founder of StandWith and her husband, Scooter Braun, SB Projects founder, and a film and television producer, are very clear about what drives them: a passion for work that feels like a calling, a tireless commitment to their causes, and the ability to enjoy the process–together. Watch the video for more of their intimate conversation as they answer viewer questions about living and working in the moment–and fighting for a better future.