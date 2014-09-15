Sol Republic Asks, What Has Music Made You Do?

Music can make you do crazy things. It can make you laugh, it can make you cry, it can make you dance , it can make you dress up like an intergalactic disco demon spawn .





This new campaign by headphone maker Sol Republic and agency Mistress aims to collect some of your best stories with the hashtag #MMMDI (Music Made Me Do It). It’s the latest in a string of marketing campaigns fighting for the ever-growing headphone market–see Sennheiser and Beats–but instead on focusing on celebrity or a fictional humanoid headphone with a German accent, Sol is trying to get its best material from everyday consumers. Well, at least until the brand’s new spots starring Olympic swimming star Michael Phelps and DJ Steve Aoki are unveiled.