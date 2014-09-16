Can Ebola Be Stopped By Treating It Like A Terrorist Network?

Six months after its latest resurgence, the Ebola virus shows no signs of letting up. “We desperately need new strategies adapted to this reality,” said Dr. Joanne Liu, international president of Doctors Without Borders in a grim statement last week . One hope is that data, which can spread faster than disease, could give humans a technological leg up on the spread of the epidemic. The problem with this data is that it’s massive and often unstructured.

Can scientists and medical professionals make sense of the mess in time for it to make a difference?

The answer may lie in data-mining techniques that were previously used by the U.S. military to track terrorists. Modus Operandi is a Florida-based defense contractor that specializes in big data analytics and semantic analysis. The company has long partnered with clients like the U.S. Marine Corps to track people–in this case, terrorism suspects–as they travel throughout the world.

“This translates well into bioinformatics because instead of terror networks, you’re trying to figure out an infection network,” Eric Little, vice president and chief scientist at Modus Operandi, tells Co.Labs. “You’re using heuristics to look at where it’s popping up and how it’s being passed. Who’s connected to whom? How did the infected person travel? Who did they come in contact with?”

Having used this technology for military purposes–Little won’t disclose how it was used by his defense clients–he sees a natural progression not just toward headline-grabbing epidemics like Ebola, but to diseases as common as cancer. “Ultimately, we’re in the business of threats,” says Little. “That’s what we do.”

In the case of a disease like Ebola, data used to track the spread of the disease can come from any number of sources, starting with tissue samples and medical reports taken in the field. Factor in information from medical labs, NGOs, public research, and private institutions and you have a pretty hefty mess of data that comes in any number of different formats, if it’s even structured at all.

“Using semantic technologies and semantic reasoning, we’re able to take a lot of the computation out of the scientists’ heads and put it into the system itself,” says Little. “We literally code in some of their knowledge against the data itself.”