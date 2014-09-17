3 Tips For Being Ruthless With Your Time

Be honest. When dealing with your work emails, how much of your time is spent in a never-ending game of Whack-a-Mole?

According to a 2012 report by McKinsey & Company, workers spend 28% of their day reading, writing, or responding to email. We’ve all heard the advice that prioritizing our inbox or tasks is half the battle. But what if it’s not?

Ed Batista, executive coach and instructor at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, recently wrote a piece for the Harvard Business Review suggesting that the most productive people don’t just prioritize–they triage requests for their time, and ignore items that don’t reach a certain threshold of importance.

In an emergency, Batista explains, doctors triage patients, deciding who’s the most critical, who can wait, and who doesn’t need help. In business, triage consists of prioritizing tasks and “actively ignoring the vast number of items whose importance falls below a certain threshold.”

“After we prioritize, we act as though everything merits our time and attention, and we’ll get to the less important items later. But later never really arrives,” Batista says.