The NFL Gets An Ugly New Game Face With #GoodellMustGo Protest Ad

At a quick first glance, it looks like just another generic banner ad or that cardboard cut-out you’d see above the Ruffles at 7-11. But upon closer inspection it’s painfully clear this is a pointed message to the National Football League regarding the Ray Rice situation and the NFL’s woeful response.

The image is part of a larger #GoodellMustGo protest taking place on Twitter and IRL calling for the ouster of league commissioner Roger Goodell, over his handling of the case. The image puts an ugly Photoshop accent on an ad from an NFL/Cover Girl cross promotion (Cover Girl is the “official beauty sponsor of the NFL,” which, what?).

It’s the kind of simple but effective imagery that makes a lot of people squirm and, perhaps like ESPN anchor Hannah Storm, ask some tough questions about just what the NFL stands for.