Kevin Bacon Is The First Celebrity To Take On A Slobbery New Fundraising Challenge

We don’t have to tell you that pit bulls don’t always get the best press. In fact, they’re probably the most maligned dogs on the planet, assumed by many people–even dog lovers–to be vicious beasts, and it’s actually illegal to own pits in some places, including Miami-Dade County. Esquire‘s excellent piece, The State Of The American Dog, includes this horrible stat: of the 1.2 million dogs euthanized in shelters annually, experts estimate that nearly 1 million are pit bulls.





But the folks who run Dog Park Publishing, a company that sells pit bull-themed products, are hoping to change perceptions of pit bulls by showing the canines getting all sweet–and even adorably slobbery in some cases–with the people they love via the Kissed by a Pit Challenge. The challenge is simple: All you need to do is shoot a video or snap a photo of yourself being kissed by a pit pull, share it via social media with the hashtag #kissedbyapit and donate $5 to your local animal rescue or shelter.

The campaign will likely gain some serious traction now that Kevin Bacon has taken part–he shared a video of himself getting a big smooch from his pittie Lily and made a donation to New York City’s Animal Haven.

See more accepted Pit challenges on Facebook.