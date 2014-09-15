Hey @Seevl, Be My Twitter DJ

Looking for a music recommendation, but not really sure where to turn? Shoot off a message to @Seevl , the Twitter bot DJ.

As a proof of concept hack, the Twitter handle @Seevl is acting as a DJ-bot serving up music to anyone who @sks. The bot makes recommendations based on specific artists, genres, artists from specific record labels, or similar artists.

The trigger phrase–“Hey @Seevl, play something like Sting”–for example, returned solo work from Eric Clapton. Any first word greeting like “Yo,” “Hey,” or “Hi,” will work as part of the trigger, just as long as you’re polite about it.

Here are the specific examples available to use.

Hey @seevl, play something like *artist name*

Hey @seevl, play something from *record label name*

Hey @seevl, play some *genre name*

Hey @seevl, play *artist name*

The Twitter bot was created by Alexandre Passant, founder of music discovery platform Seevl. He doesn’t get into the specifics of how he developed the hack in his blog post, but mentions using the APIs from Seevl, YouTube, and Twitter. He also calls out Twitter’s card functionality as a feature enabling this type of DJ use to play inline.

This type of bot-powered recommendation isn’t new to Twitter. Back in 2012 a music hackathon produced a similar type of app, Recco Bot, though it didn’t integrate into Twitter’s timeline as well because of API limitations. Plus there’s accounts like Magic Pics, which delivers curated pictures based on tweets you send.

Beyond music, Passant sees this Twitter functionality as something that could pit the social service against Apple’s smart assistant Siri. Citing Twitter’s new “buy” ability, he writes that the data is there to extend deeper into people’s lives.